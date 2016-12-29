Chevy Cain Sheffer, newborn son of Misty Harcrow and Darin Sheffer, was born and passed away December 24, 2016, in Hays.

He is survived by his parents Misty and Darin; two brothers, Jebediah and Zachary; two sisters, Zoe and Jasmin; grandparents, Gregory Harcrow, Maria Harris, Debbie Ford and Derek Sheffer as well as his great grandparents, Richard and Maryann Harcrow.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.