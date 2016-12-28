W. Kansas doctor among Humanitarian of the Year recipients

OFFICE OF THE GOV.

TOPEKA – Kansas Lieutenant Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer today announced the first annual Humanitarians of the Year recipients as selected by the Kansas Humanitarian Commission.

Dr. Shaker Dakhil from Wichita has spent his life treating cancer patients and started the Wichita Cancer Foundation to help cancer patients with the cost of their healthcare bills.

Jack DeBoer from Wichita has dedicated his life to relieving the effects of poverty in Myanmar through the DeBoer Foundation.

Dr. Luther Fry from Garden City is an ophthalmologist who has provided extensive charity care and ensured no patient was denied eye care because of their inability to pay.

“Service, volunteering, and giving back are values I have always been very passionate about,” said Dr. Colyer. “It is my distinct pleasure to honor these very worthy Kansas humanitarians. I hope this annual award will inspire others to service and follow in the footsteps of these Kansans who give back so much to their communities.”

The Kansas Humanitarian Commission works to empower Kansas citizens and businesses to serve their communities, meet local and global humanitarian needs, and promote a spirit of service through dialogue, acts, and commerce. The commission was started by Dr. Colyer in late 2015 and is made up of community leaders from throughout the state.

“Dr. Colyer has dedicated himself to service, both as a doctor and as Lt. Governor,” said Governor Sam Brownback. “I commend his work, alongside that of the commission, to recognize Kansans that selflessly aim to improve the lives of others.”

The commission used the following criteria for selecting the winners:

The individual has displayed a dedicated commitment to serving their community, state and country.

The individual has volunteered their time to help those in need at a nonprofit, community organization, faith-based organization, business, school or national service program.

The individual has consistently put the needs of others above their own.

The individual has set themselves apart from their peers through service.

The individual is a Kansan.