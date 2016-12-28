Sunny, windy Wednesday



The weather will be fairly pleasant to round out the work week, but Thursday and Friday will be a touch breezy for some. Highs will be at or above average for highs with Friday potentially being the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

FridaySunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 26.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 40.