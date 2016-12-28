Hays Post

Sunny, windy Wednesday

The weather will be fairly pleasant to round out the work week, but Thursday and Friday will be a touch breezy for some. Highs will be at or above average for highs with Friday potentially being the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

screen-shot-2016-12-28-at-5-47-27-amToday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

FridaySunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 26.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 40.