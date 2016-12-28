Shockers win seventh straight MVC opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Darrall Willis, Jr. and Markis McDuffie combined to score 47 in Wichita State’s 80-72 win over Indiana State to secure the Shockers’ seventh consecutive Missouri Valley Conference opening win.

Willis Jr. recorded his second double-double of the season with a season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. The junior finished 9-for-19 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free throw line, while also adding three assists. His 25 points also set a new WSU record for most points by a newcomer in an MVC debut.

McDuffie tallied a new career-best 22 points on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds. Landry Shamet added 14 points – 12 before halftime – and four assists.

Wichita State (11-3, 1-0 MVC) has now won 18 of the last 20 meetings with Indiana State and six straight true road games dating back to last season.

The Shockers converted on 48 percent of their field goal attempts, but were just 4-of-18 from long range. WSU dominated the rebound battle, outrebounding the Sycamores, 47-30.

Indiana State (6-7, 0-1 MVC) knocked down 10 three-pointers on the night, but shot only 39 percent from the field overall.

Brenton Scott led three Sycamores in double-figures with 14 points despite shooting 3-for-14. Matt Van Scyoc and Jordan Barnes added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Each team held a six-point lead in the opening 20 minutes, only to see the opponent respond. At the break, Wichita State and Indiana State played an evenly-matched half, as the squads entered the locker room tied at 38.

Willis Jr. and Shamet combined for 27 of Wichita State’s 38 first half points, led by Willis’ 15 and seven rebounds. Shamet scored 12 on 5-of-7 shooting.

As a team, the Shockers shot 44 percent compared to Indiana State’s 43 percent.

Near the midway point of the second half, WSU used a 10-1 run to take its first double-digit lead of the game, 58-47. Rauno Nurger was an integral figure during the run. Nurger had a big offensive rebound and putback and two blocked shots to help the Shockers extend the lead.

The Shockers were able to hold off a late Indiana State charge that saw the Sycamores whittle the lead down to two late in the game. A McDuffie three-pointer all but sealed the win for WSU with 1:25 remaining.

Up Next

WSU plays its Missouri Valley Conference home opener on New Year’s Day against Bradley in a 1 p.m. CT tip. The Shockers have won 13 straight vs. the Braves since 2010.

Wichita State Sports Information