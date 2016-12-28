KHP releases data from 2016 Christmas holiday activity

KHP

The Kansas Highway Patrol has released preliminary data from its 2016 Christmas weekend holiday activity.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Fri., Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Mon., Dec. 26.

During that time frame, the Patrol worked one fatal crash in Stafford County, which was not alcohol-related.

There were no fatalities during the 2015 reporting period.

Information on the table compares 2016 data to 2015 data. The 2015 reporting period was from 6 p.m. Thu., Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Sun., Dec. 27.