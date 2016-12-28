Kansas man, woman jailed after chase into creek bed

JACKSON COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Jackson County are investigating two suspects for theft and additional charges following a chase and search.

Just after noon on Tuesday December 27th deputies attempted to stop a light colored Dodge pickup bearing what was believed to be a stolen dealer’s tag near 166th and US Hwy 75 in Jackson County, according to a media release.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle left the roadway off of Q. Road south of 134th Road into a field.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle became stuck. The occupants exited the vehicle. The passenger surrendered to authorities and the driver fled into a wooded area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Potawatomi Tribal Police and the Hoyt Police Department assisted with the search. A KHP helicopter also assisted in the search. Approximately 1:20 pm a Jackson County deputy captured the suspect driver attempting to flee the area in a creek bed.

The drive identified as Troy D. Hill, 38 Topeka and the passenger Andrea N. Godfrey, 29, Topeka were taken into custody.

Hill was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding, felony interference with law enforcement, driving while revoked and possession of stolen property. Godfrey was held for felony interference with law enforcement and possession of stolen property.