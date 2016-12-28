Judith Rae (Peter) Berringer, of Frederick, Colorado, joined her heavenly family and Savior Jesus Christ on December 20, 2016.

Judy was born in Goodland, Kansas, on April 5, 1941, the daughter of Edwin and Jean (Hamlin) Peter. She was a graduate of Goodland High School. Judy attended the University of Northern Colorado (Colorado Teacher College) and graduated with a teaching degree. She was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority.

On December 23, 1962, she married William G. Berringer of Goodland, Kansas. On December 23, 2012, the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary. After college graduation in 1963, she and William began a five-year tour with the United States Air Force.

Judy loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandson. One could often find her at sporting events watching her grandchildren play one of the many sports that they all participated in. Traveling to visit with friends and taking the grandkids to Disneyland and Hawaii were a favorite past time. Judy was active in her Wednesday morning bible study. The Lake House at Lake McConaughy in Nebraska was the venue for many summer gatherings where she enjoyed time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Tracy, sister-in-law Judith McClure and her husband JB; sister-in-law Jan Berringer; brother-in-law Ernie Workman, all of Goodland, Kansas; children Robyn Eisenach and her husband Justin of Louisville, Colorado; Todd Berringer and his wife Angie of Erie, Colorado; Brett Berringer and his wife Heidi of Frederick, Colorado; eight grandchildren: Courtney Whipps and her husband Nick, great grandson Bennett of Casper, Wyoming; Matthew Eisenach and his wife Kelsey of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ryan Eisenach and his wife Anne of Fort Collins, Colorado; Triston Berringer of Colorado Springs Colorado; Darby Berringer, and Kalyssa Berringer of Erie, Colorado; and Brayden Berringer and Hallie Berringer of Frederick, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband William G. Berringer, father Edwin Peter, mother Jean Dickey, father-in-law Warren Berringer, mother-in-law Lois Berringer, brother-in-law Warren Berringer, sister-in-law Diane Workman and nephew’s Mark McClure, Brook Berringer and great niece Tatum Lovgren.

Memorial services will be held Monday, January 2, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT, at the First United Methodist Church in Goodland, Kansas, with Pastor Lyn Linde officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be designated to CRU (Campus Crusade Ministries) in care of Bob Horner Account # 0022406 and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

