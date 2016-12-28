HaysMed offers Saturday kids Fitness Bootcamp in 2017

HaysMed

The Center for Health Improvement is offering an 11 week Saturday fitness bootcamp for kids. The program is for children ages 8-13 at all fitness levels from beginning to advanced. The program runs from Jan. 7 through Mar.18.

The program allows kids to have fun while being active and keeping them moving during the winter months. The positive environment at the camp is designed to encourage kids to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. A variety of different individual and group activities will be introduced during the sessions.

The registration fee is $75 for all Saturday sessions. Drop in fees are also available for $10 for each session attended. Space is limited.

To register, go to www.haysmed.com/the-center/kids-fit-club/bootcamp.