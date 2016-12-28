Friends helping after 6-year-old boy dies in Kansas house fire

WELLSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died in a northeast Kansas house fire.

Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office spokesman Kevin Doel says the victim of Tuesday night’s fire in Wellsville has been identified as Brax Morris. Doel says a working smoke detector outside his mother’s bedroom alerted her to the fire. She was able to escape with her 3-year-old daughter.

One sheriff’s deputy suffered a cut hand breaking out a window.

Investigators have determined that the fire started in the living room. The cause is under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

Family and friends have established a gofundme page to assist the family.