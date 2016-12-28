First Care Clinic to offer free support classes

SUBMITTED

First Care Clinic, 105 W. 13th, will offer free group support classes to encourage individuals to live a more positive, healthier lifestyle in 2017. These classes will be open to the public and will be held on Tuesdays in January from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the First Care Clinic basement.

“We at First Care Clinic want to be a part of your plans to begin the new year with positive lifestyle changes. In order to make any change, it’s helpful to have knowledge and support. We are very excited about these free group support classes, and we welcome you to join us in the journey to reach your goals,” said Sandy Cullison, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at First Care Clinic.

To RSVP or to gain more information, please contact Sandy or Melissa at (785) 621-4990.

ABOUT FIRST CARE CLINIC, INC.

First Care Clinic is a federally funded community health center, providing non-emergency medical services for people of all ages, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. We offer medical care, mental health services and general dentistry, all under one roof.

For more information, contact Danielle Windholz, Operations Manager, at First Care Clinic (785) 621-4990.