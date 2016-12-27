Sunny, warmer Tuesday

Today Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 6 to 16 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 23.

FridaySunny, with a high near 52.