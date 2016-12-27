Sheriff investigates Christmas Day standoff at Kansas home

HODGEMAN COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Hodgeman County are investigating a Christmas Day case of multiple barricaded subjects with firearms at a residence in Jetmore.

Just after 4p.m. on Sunday Hodgeman County Dispatch received a call from a woman stating she was on the phone with a man that was being held at gunpoint at a residence in the 400 Block of Adams in Jetmore and not able to leave, according to a media release.

When deputies arrived they saw a man behind a vehicle in the front of the residence.

He was identified as the victim in this case. He told deputies he was able to escape the house but another man in the house was armed with an AR-15 and stated he would not be taken alive.

Deputies established a perimeter and ultimately Undersheriff Channell was able to make contact with an individual in the residence by phone and they agreed to come out.

Five individuals eventually came out of the residence and were detained without incident.

No names were released on Monday.