“Polka on the Plains” on KAYS will play its last song Friday

Polka on the Plains on 1400 AM/94.3 FM KAYS is ending. The last show will be Friday, December 30, 2016 11 am to noon.
“It has been an honor to host Polka on the Plains. Thank you tuning in. It was a joy to meet the musicians and the listeners. You will still hear me on KAYS weekdays 11 am to 3 pm.” ~Theresa Trapp
Albert Holman & The Polkatoons
Blue Notes
YouTube
Charlie Staab
Cindy Stremel
Colorado Polkateers
Country Dutchmen
YouTube: Country Dutchmen Jamming at Great Bend KS Polkafest Aug 2008
YouTube: Country Dutchmen of KS play Waltzes at Great Bend KS PF 2008
Frank Flax
Heritage Band
Herman Dinges
Herman Dinges & Cindy Stremel
Herrmanettes
Hot Shots
Facebook
Joe Dolezal
Joe Dolezal with Galen Schmidtberger
John Fritzler
YouTube
Facebook
John Stehle and the Alpine Polkadots
YouTube
Jolly Dutchmen
Jolly Mixers
Karl Meis And The Big Cats
Larry “Opa” Weigel
Lawrence Weigel
Leonard Augustine
Marilyn Imhof & The Dutch Hops
Moonlighters
Munsch-Rohr Old Timers
New Dutchmasters
Original Dutchmasters
Paul Weingardt
Polka Kings
Polka-Nuts
YouTube
Facebook
ReverbNation
Polkaneers
River Boys
Facebook
Rosie’s
Starliter
Wes Windholz
YouTube
Sunflower Chapter of the American Historial Society of Germans from Russia
The Bukovina Society of the Americas