“Polka on the Plains” on KAYS will play its last song Friday

Polka on the Plains on 1400 AM/94.3 FM KAYS is ending. The last show will be Friday, December 30, 2016 11 am to noon.

“It has been an honor to host Polka on the Plains. Thank you tuning in. It was a joy to meet the musicians and the listeners. You will still hear me on KAYS weekdays 11 am to 3 pm.” ~Theresa Trapp

Albert Holman & The Polkatoons

Blue Notes

YouTube

Charlie Staab

Cindy Stremel

Colorado Polkateers

Country Dutchmen

YouTube: Country Dutchmen Jamming at Great Bend KS Polkafest Aug 2008

YouTube: Country Dutchmen of KS play Waltzes at Great Bend KS PF 2008

Frank Flax

Heritage Band

Herman Dinges

Herman Dinges & Cindy Stremel

Herrmanettes

Hot Shots

Facebook

Joe Dolezal

Joe Dolezal with Galen Schmidtberger

John Fritzler

YouTube

Facebook

John Stehle and the Alpine Polkadots

YouTube

Jolly Dutchmen

Jolly Mixers

Karl Meis And The Big Cats

Larry “Opa” Weigel

Lawrence Weigel

Leonard Augustine

Marilyn Imhof & The Dutch Hops

Moonlighters

Munsch-Rohr Old Timers

New Dutchmasters

Original Dutchmasters

Paul Weingardt

Polka Kings

Polka-Nuts

YouTube

Facebook

ReverbNation

Polkaneers

River Boys

Facebook

Rosie’s

Starliter

Wes Windholz

YouTube



Sunflower Chapter of the American Historial Society of Germans from Russia

The Bukovina Society of the Americas