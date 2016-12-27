Kan. woman hospitalized after SUV rolls down on-ramp embankment

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. on Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Suburban 1500 driven by Jewels L. Wampler, 22, Udall, was westbound on the ramp from Kansas 96 to Interstate 135 southbound in Wichita.

The SUV went off the roadway to the left. The driver over corrected and the SUV rolled down the embankment.

Wampler was transported to Wesley Medical Center.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.