Logan resident, MaryDel Graves, passed away, Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home at the age of 81.

She was born April 27, 1935 in Nowata, Oklahoma, the daughter of Leonard & Augusta (Mock) Higgins.

She was united in marriage to George Graves on August 23, 1958 in Logan, Kansas. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her 5 sons, Thomas W. of Logan, John of Castle Rock, CO, Daniel of Splendora, TX, Richard of Bel Aire, KS & William of Lexington, KY; her daughter, Anne Palen of Beloit, KS; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 2 sisters, Virginia Baskett & Michaeleen Flores, both of Mesa, AZ.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the St. John’s Catholic Church in Logan, KS, with Father George Chalbhagam officiating. Cremation will follow mass, with inurnment in the Pleasant View Cemetery at a later date.

A Scriptural Wake Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Logan Funeral Home, 102 E. Church Street, Logan, KS 67646, with the family receiving friends for visitation from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. that evening.

Mrs. Graves will lie in state from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Logan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Logan City Library, St. John’s Catholic Church Ladies Guild or Hospice Services, Inc.

Logan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.olliffboeve.com.