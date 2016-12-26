Ellis County farm places in state sorghum yield contest

Hays – Phillip and Lyle Haselhorst of Hays recently won second place in the Dryland Conventional-Till and Dryland No-Till division of the 2016 National Sorghum Producers (NSP) Yield Contest in Kansas. The Haselhorsts won with Pioneer hybrid 86G32, which yielded 117.84 and 157.45 bushels per acre.

The Haselhorsts earned one of the 66 Kansas titles won by growers planting Pioneer hybrids. The NSP awarded 102 Kan. titles in this year’s contest. Growers planting Pioneer hybrids dominated the contest and won 65 percent of all Kansas awards presented. Pioneer sorghum growers won 18 of 26 national titles awarded in 2016.

First-, second- and third-place national honors were awarded in each of the eight divisions: irrigated no-till, irrigated reduced till, irrigated conventional till, irrigated double crop, dryland no-till, dryland reduced till, dryland conventional till and dryland double crop.

“Pioneer brand sorghum hybrids continued to demonstrate their strong agronomic profile and yield potential in the 2016 NSP Yield and Management Contest,” said Liesel Flansburg, DuPont Pioneer marketing manager. “Our high-yielding products, coupled with the very best management practices, are providing top yield results for sorghum growers across the United States.

“We continue to invest in sorghum research to improve our products and the defensive traits that protect top yields,” she said. “Our team in the field is ready to help growers find the right Pioneer brand sorghum product and management practices for their production acres in 2017.”

For a list of winners by Kansas, and details about individual winners, visit the Pioneer website at pioneer.com/nsp.