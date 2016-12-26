Former Goodland, Kansas resident Ebaristo Barrera, 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the Lee’s Summit Medical Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Ebaristo was born on February 17, 1933 in Lorraine, Texas, the son of Jose and Ambrosia (Tovar) Barrera. He was one of 13 children. He grew up in Lorraine, Texas where he attended grade school.

In 1949, Ebaristo married Aurora Garza in Lorraine. To this union, 7 children were born; Vidal, John, Alberto, Mary Jane, Linda, Ebaristo Jr., and Vera.

The family moved to Goodland in 1968, where Ebaristo worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors barbecuing, working on old cars and listening to music. He was a dedicated family man, avid dancer and continued his love of music in his later life.

Preceding Ebaristo in death were his parents, his wife Aurora in 1993, two brothers Elias and Joe, one sister Ramona Ramone, and one great grandson Caleb Clay Maximo Barrera.

He is survived by his children Vidal (Lupe) Barrera of Kansas City, MO, John (Yolanda) Barrera of Kansas City, MO, Alberto (Sylvia) Barrera of Kansas City, MO, Mary Jane Luna of Garden City, KS, Linda Barrera of Goodland, KS, Ebaristo Barrera Jr. of Kansas City, MO, and Vera Barrera of Burlington, CO. He is also survived by brothers and sisters; Evangelina Ramos of Snyder, TX, Ernesto Barrera, Richard Barrera, Pete Echavarrias, Maggie Stevens, Esther Barrera, Estella Bazua, Mary Sabarzo and Rosemary Ortiz, all of Phoenix, AZ, as well as 24 grandchildren, 72 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ebaristo will be held on December 27, 2016 at 1:00 PM MT at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Goodland with Father Norbert Dlabal officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM MT, with a Vigil and Rosary Service to be held at 7:00 PM MT, all at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

Memorials may be designated to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Goodland, and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.