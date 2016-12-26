Christmas holiday changes refuse/recycling collections

CITY OF HAYS

Due to the observance of the Christmas holiday, Saturday, December 24th, and Sunday, December 25th, refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered.

Although collections may not occur on your normal day, collections will be completed by the end of the week. Crews anticipate that the collection routes will be as followed:

Thursday, December 22nd, and Friday, December 23rd refuse and recycling collections will be on Thursday, December 22nd.

Monday, December 26th, and Tuesday, December 27th, refuse and recycling collections will be on Tuesday, December 27th.

There are no anticipated changes to any other collection schedules.

City of Hays customers that may have any questions regarding this notice should contact the Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department at (785) 628-7357.

We remind you to always have your bags out by 7:00 a.m.

It is anticipated that heavy volumes of refuse/recyclable will be encountered around the holidays. Please make sure your bags are out by 7:00 a.m, and keep in mind that the trucks have no set time schedule.