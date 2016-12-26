A warm Christmas Day with a tornado reported in Rush County

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The weather on Christmas Day in Hays wasn’t quite as wild as other nearby areas of Kansas.

It was unusually warm and windy.

The high Sun., Dec. 25 reached to 62°, according to official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center. The record high in Hays for Dec. 25 is 69°, set in 2008.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Ellis County at 10:45 a.m. Christmas morning, yielding 0.26” of rain in Hays.

The National Weather Service Office in Dodge City received a public report of a brief weak tornado in a farm field a few miles southwest of Rush Center around 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.