Sheriff: Missing six-year-old Kansas boy found safe on Christmas Eve

RENO COUNTY – A missing child with down syndrome was found safe Christmas Eve by officers with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to 2218 Ranger Road, Southwest of Yoder after report of a missing child, according to a media release.

Just after 4 p.m., Joshua Bontrager, 6, had walked away from a family members residence during a Christmas celebration.

Searchers worked from around 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the foggy fields and county roads before boy was found.

He had walked about two miles but missed the turn onto Greenfield Road which would have taken him home.

He walked right into a house at 12711 S Sand Creek, surprising the resident.

The resident, Terry Hephner put Bontrager in his truck and started driving the area. He ran into a neighbor, Nelson Schrag, who was aiding in the search.

The child was checked out by Haven EMS and was released to his parents.

Approximately 10 officers from Reno Co were aided by Haven Police, So Hutchinson Police, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Hutchinson Correctional Facility with their Dogs, Haven EMS, Fire Dist Two, Newton police, Hutchinson Police, and the Harvey County Sheriffs Office who used a drone to aid in the search along with approximately 50 neighbors from the area.

Sheriff Randy Henderson noted they were very fortunate that the weather wasn’t as cold as Saturday December 17 or the outcome could have been a lot different.