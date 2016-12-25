Mostly cloudy, windy Christmas Day, chance of rain

Changeable weather can be expected today. Temperatures have been warming through the night and there has been widespread dense fog across the area. After areas of dense fog burn off, warm and humid conditions can be expected with showers and thunderstorms.

Christmas Day:

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Widespread dense fog before 8am. High near 59. Very windy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southwest 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight:

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Monday:

Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday Night:

Clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday:

Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night:

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday:

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night:

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday:

Sunny, with a high near 45.