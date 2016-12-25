🎥 Donate green to United Way and turn Exec. Dir. Dryden’s hair green

UWEC

The United Way of Ellis County 2016 “Heroes for Change” Campaign is coming to an end. The current campaign is at 74% of their $450,000 goal. We need to give the 15 partner agencies a Christmas present as the past two years have seen a decline in donations.

The United Way has a new and fun giving opportunity for the remainder of this campaign!

From now until January 8, 2017, every donation during this time will give opportunity for the donor to suggest a hair color UWEC Executive Director Sherry Dryden must wear for at least a week in January.

Click here to see Dryden’s interview with Mike Cooper on Community Connection.

The final amount raised will be announced on January 12, 2017 during a Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours for the United Way hosted by Hays Academy of Hair Design. If the $450,000 goal is reached, Sherry’s hair will be colored during the event. In addition to Hays Academy of Hair Design hosting the location and hair coloring, Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill will be providing the refreshments.

A donation can be given by the following ways:

• www.livenited.us and select the “Donate” button

• Through Paypal select “Donate to Your Cause” then “Find Your Cause”

• Through Facebook page United Way of Ellis County and select “donate”

• Mail to the offices at 205 E. 7th Street, Suite 106, Hays, KS 67601

Once a donation has been made, please go to the Facebook page of United Way of Ellis County and post a color you would like to see Sherry wear for at least a week! Please vote for every donation you give!

It is never too late to give.