Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

743 AM CST SUN DEC 25 2016

TREGO-ELLIS-NESS-RUSH-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…WAKEENEY…PFEIFER…HAYS…NESS CITY…

LACROSSE

743 AM CST SUN DEC 25 2016

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* TIMING…THROUGH 9 AM CHRISTMAS MORNING.

* VISIBILITY…ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS

* IMPACTS…HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO LIMITED VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN…

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.