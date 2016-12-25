Christmas weather to remember across Kansas

LINCOLN COUNTY -A line of thunderstorms brought numerous reports of high winds sweeping across Kansas, and one report of wind damage in southeast Lincoln County on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles-per-hour were reported between noon and 1:30 Sunday afternoon in central Kansas.

Just after 1:20 p.m., thunderstorm winds blew a roof off of a barn about a mile east of Beverly.

A 60 mph wind gust was reported at the Ellsworth airport and a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Salina Regional Airport.

The National Weather Service in Wichita did issue a Severe Thunderstorm warning for less than an hour during the noon hour for portions of Lincoln, Ellsworth, Saline, and Rice Counties.

The National Weather Service Office in Dodge City did take a public report of a brief weak tornado in a farm field a few miles southwest of Rush Center around 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

A KS Christmas to remember. Rare Dec tornado (Rush county), first time severe storms occurred on Christmas. #kswx pic.twitter.com/1xxIkX2YCf — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 26, 2016

Temperatures approached 70 degrees before the storms moved across the area.

Salina recorded a high Sunday of 68 degrees which was one degree short of tying the record high of 69 degrees set in 1922. Wichita set a new record high of 67 degrees, breaking the old record of 65 degrees from 1960.