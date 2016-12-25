FHSU academic advisor receives NACADA award

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Erica Fisher, an academic advisor for the Department of Teacher Education, was selected as a National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) Region 7 Certificate of Merit Winner for Excellence in Advising for 2017.

She will accept the award in February at the NACADA Region 7 conference in Tulsa, Okla.

Fisher earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kansas and holds her Master of Science in higher education student affairs from FHSU, where she has been an academic advisor since 2012.

“Fisher routinely advises over 400 virtual students and has been an invaluable member to both Teacher Education and the College of Education,” said Dr. Chris Jochum, chair of the department.

“She has been a tireless advocate for her students and summarizes her advising philosophy in three words: engage, encourage and empower,” he said.