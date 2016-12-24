Sunny, warmer Saturday, chance of showers late

Changeable weather can be expected for Christmas day. Temperatures will rise overnight Saturday night and by Sunday morning should in the balmy 50s. Showers are possible late tonight and then there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Christmas morning. Much drier air will move in behind a cold front by late morning and early afternoon.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 48 by 5am. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. High near 57. Very windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51.