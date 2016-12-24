Stephen Lee Lopez, age 57, of Hays, KS passed away Saturday, December 11, 2016 at Hays Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1959 in Trinidad, Colorado to Harold and Frances (Valdez) Lopez. He had worked as a truck driver.

He is survived by his partner, Maggie; a son Steven Lopez (Jessica) of Colorado; daughters, Toni Mendez and Stephanie Bernal both of Colorado; brothers, Harold Lopez of Colorado, Donald Lopez (Debra) of Hays, Jeff Lopez of Colorado; sisters, Shirley Torres, Cookie Cordova and Beverly Trujillo all of Colorado as well as 5 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.