Sheridan Co. farm places in state sorghum yield contest

SELDON – Jeff Wessel of Seldon recently won third place in the Irrigated Conventional-Till division of the 2016 National Sorghum Producers (NSP) Yield Contest in Kansas. The Beckmans and Wessel won with Pioneer hybrid 84G62, 85G46 and 85G03, which yielded 188.44, 154.05 and 130.31 bushels per acre.

The Beckmans and Wessel earned one of the 66 Kansas titles won by growers planting Pioneer hybrids. The NSP awarded 102 Ks. titles in this year’s contest. Growers planting Pioneer hybrids dominated the contest and won 65 percent of all Kansas awards presented. Pioneer sorghum growers won 18 of 26 national titles awarded in 2016.

First-, second- and third-place national honors were awarded in each of the eight divisions: irrigated no-till, irrigated reduced till, irrigated conventional till, irrigated double crop, dryland no-till, dryland reduced till, dryland conventional till and dryland double crop.

“Pioneer brand sorghum hybrids continued to demonstrate their strong agronomic profile and yield potential in the 2016 NSP Yield and Management Contest,” said Liesel Flansburg, DuPont Pioneer marketing manager. “Our high-yielding products, coupled with the very best management practices, are providing top yield results for sorghum growers across the United States.

“We continue to invest in sorghum research to improve our products and the defensive traits that protect top yields,” she said. “Our team in the field is ready to help growers find the right Pioneer brand sorghum product and management practices for their production acres in 2017.”