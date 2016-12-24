Robert Leslie Penrod Jr. age 55, of WaKeeney, KS passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at Hays Medical Center. He was born February 24, 1961 in Herrin, IL to Robert and Nora (Scott) Penrod.

He had worked as a Master Press Man in commercial printing.

He is survived by two sons, Robert L. Penrod III of WaKeeney, KS and Sylas Penrod of Mt. Vernon, IL; three daughters, Christina Barnett of Grinnell, KS, Bonnie Penrod of Mt. Vernon and Myriah Penrod of Palco; two brothers, William Penrod and John Penrod both of Mt. Vernon; three sisters, Robin O’Hallron of Fairbanks, AL, Janet Penrod and Sarah Jo Collins both of Mt. Vernon as well as 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lori Collins.

No services are planned at this time and cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.