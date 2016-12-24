Joseph Obholz, age 67, of Hays, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in Hays. He was born January 8, 1949 in Hays, Kansas to Hilary and Teresa (Arnhold) Obholz. He graduated from Hays High in 1968 and married Barbara (Wooldridge) November 23, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Joseph retired from the City of Hays as the Utilities Director after 30 years of service. Shortly after his marriage to Barbara he joined the US Army serving from 1969 – 1971. During his military service, he served in Vietnam as a Platoon SGT. He was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church of Hays, the Hays American Legion serving as Commander for 3 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to Motown music and dancing to polka music. He enjoyed his family time and he loved and hated his KC Royals.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Hays; a son, Joseph Obholz Jr. of Overland Park; four daughters, Tammy Slater (Clint) of Overland Park, Amy Becker (Brett) of Hays, Melisa Garrison of Hays, Susie Obholz and fiancé, Trevor Engel of Hays; a brother, John Obholz (Jody) of Hays; two sisters, Lenny Borgmann (Lonnie) of Arizona and Kristy Hinzman (David) of Hays and his grandchildren, Haley, Payton, Caleb, Dawson, Brennon, Braedon, Motsi, Karsyn, Maci, Jackson, Makayla and Miah.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hilary and a son-in-law, Michael Garrison.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors courtesy of the Hays VFW Honor Guard Post 9076 and the American Legion Riders post 173.

Visitation will be Monday 4 PM – 8 PM and Tuesday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

There will be a combined parish vigil service and rosary at 7 PM on Monday at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to be used according to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com