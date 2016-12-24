HINEMAN: Changing political landscape

The elections of 2016 produced significant change in state-level politics, and it appears that the voters were sending a message to those of us who serve or wish to serve as representatives of the people.

In the Kansas Senate, Republicans lost a single seat, producing a new Senate which will be comprised of 31 Republicans and nine Democrats. But that slight shift masks a fairly significant move towards the center, as a number of conservative Republicans chose to retire and others were defeated by more moderate Republicans in the primary.

A much larger shift occurred in the House, where again many incumbent hard-right conservatives retired and more were defeated in either the primary or general election. And when the dust had settled after the general election, what was revealed was a new Kansas House which will be fairly equally divided between far right (conservative) Republicans, centrist (moderate) Republicans, and Democrats.

That will change the dynamic of the House a great deal, as no single faction will have the numbers to dominate and control the movement and adoption of legislation. Many would view that as a very healthy development. My view is that the elections were not a “lurch to the left” but rather a return to the center, where Kansas has traditionally governed from.

That dynamic was evident in leadership elections, which took place on December 5. These individuals were elected to Republican House leadership:

Speaker: Ron Ryckman, Jr. (Olathe)

Majority Leader: Don Hineman (Dighton)

Speaker Pro Tempore: Scott Schwab (Olathe)

Assistant Majority Leader: Tom Phillips (Manhattan)

Caucus Whip: Kent Thompson (LaHarpe)

Caucus Chair: Susan Concannon (Beloit)

By their votes, the members of the Republican caucus expressed a strong preference for shared or blended leadership between the two wings of the party. There was talk of pulling off the jerseys, ripping off the labels, and coming together as simply Republicans.

I believe the entire leadership team is committed to that goal, and I am pleased to report that the three at the top are already working toward its advancement. Our picks for committee chairmanships and vice chairmanships reflect that philosophy of blended leadership. Committee memberships will soon be released, and will show balance in full committee memberships, both philosophically and regionally.

Additionally, Speaker-elect Ryckman, Speaker Pro Tem-elect Schwab and I intend to operate a process which lets the system work as originally intended, allowing extensive hearings in committees and full and open debate and consideration of the issues. That can lead to better legislation in the end, and more ownership and buy-in by all members as well as by the public.

All Roads Lead to Dighton

Dr. John Heim, Executive Director of the Kansas Association of School Boards, recently published a blog post entitled “All Roads Lead to Dighton”. I naturally found it a great read since it involves my home town:

http://heimkasb.blogspot.com/2016/12/all-roads-lead-to-dighton.html?m=1

But really, it is about much more than Dighton; it is about how we are all interconnected. As an example, Ron Ryckman Jr. was raised in Meade and Scott Schwab grew up in Great Bend. That means that come January, the three top leadership positions in the House will all be filled by individuals who originally called western Kansas home. I have to wonder if that has ever occurred before in the history of the state.

So will western Kansas get preferential treatment in the future? No. Both Ryckman and Schwab represent Olathe today, and that is and rightfully must be where their first allegiance lies. But I can tell you that through their western Kansas upbringing they have an understanding of rural Kansas and an empathy for it.

Ron Ryckman said it best at the meeting which John Heim references: “The better Meade is, the better Johnson County is.” And the converse is also true. Although I have spent my entire life in Dighton except for my college years, I have ties to Johnson County. Both of my sisters live there, as do a nephew and two nieces. My wife Betsy grew up in Leawood and she too has many relatives back in the Kansas City area.

As a leadership team we understand the interconnectedness of all Kansans, and as we work toward good policy we will keep that fact foremost in our thoughts.

Highlights of Opening Week Legislative Schedule

Monday, January 9: First day of the 2017 session, swearing in of all members

Tuesday, January 10: State of the State Address by Governor Sam Brownback

Wednesday, January 11: Release of Governor Brownback’s budget recommendations (although it has not yet been announced, this is the date on which most observers expect the release)

Thursday, January 12: Deliver brief remarks to Kansas Association of School Boards at 11:30

Friday, January 13: My first 2017 appearance on WIBW Radio at 6:00 a.m. Due to the retirement of Rep. Tom Moxley my partner this year will be Rep. Larry Hibbard (Toronto)