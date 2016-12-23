Kansas man sentenced for killing friend during drug-fueled argument

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison for killing a friend during a drug-fueled argument.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 27-year-old Joshua Thomas was sentenced Wednesday on one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 35-year-old Brandon Walters. He was shot March 3 inside his home but staggered outdoors before dying in his front yard.

An affidavit says a witness told authorities Thomas and Walters fought over clothing and laundry. Thomas was captured in April after an hours-long standoff.

In court, Walters’ mother, Marcia Walters-Hardeman, described the killing as a “willful and brutal act.”

Defense attorney Quentin Pittman says Thomas “feels horrible” but that Thomas and Walters both were using narcotics and that Walters had attacked Thomas with a knife.