HPD Activity Log Dec. 21-Dec. 22

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 traffic stops and 12 animal calls Tue., Dec. 20, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Underage Possession of CMB/LIQ–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 1:57 AM

Aircraft Incidents (All)–3900 block E 8th St, Hays; 2:13 AM

Animal At Large–22nd St and Marshall Rd, Hays; 7:25 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–200 block W 29th St, Hays; 7:50 AM

Drug Offenses—1200 block Steven Dr, Hays; 9:17 AM

Animal Bite Investigation–2500 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 9:30 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–3700 block Thunderbird Dr, Hays; 12/19 9 PM; 9:15 PM

Animal At Large–2500 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 10:29 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1700 block Sunset Trl, Hays; 11:46 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–700 block E 8th St, Hays; 11:47 AM

Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 11:51 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–200 block E 19th St, Hays; 11:51 AM

Identity Theft–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 12/19 12:54 PM

Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 1:11 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–2400 block Vine St, Hays; 8 AM; 1 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 12/15

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11/21 8 AM

Dead Animal Call–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:44 PM

Unwanted Person–1300 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 1 PM; 2:09 PM

Harassment (All Other)–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 2:25 PM

Theft of Vehicle–1100 block Vine St, Hays; 3:19 PM; 3:21 PM

Animal At Large–500 block W 20th St, Hays; 3:27 PM

Suicide–2500 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 4:40 PM; 4:45 PM

Drug Offenses–300 block W 9th St, Hays; 4:52 PM; 5:18 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 5:28 PM; 5:35 PM

Animal At Large–3700 block Autumn Ln, Hays; 5:44 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–13th and Fort St, Hays; 8:48 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 20 traffic stops and 12 animal calls Wed., Dec. 21, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Assist – Other (not MV)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:15 AM

Found/Lost Property–4000 block Gen Hays Rd, Hays; 8:17 AM

Burglary/business–600 block E 11th St, Hays; 12/20 5 PM; 12/21 9 AM

Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 9:39 AM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–2700 block Hall St, Hays; 10:55 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:23 AM

Dead Animal Call–11th and Elm St, Hays; 11:26 AM

Stalking–400 block Oak St, Hays; 2:51 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–700 block E 6th St, Hays; 3:16 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–3300 block Thunderbird Dr, Hays; 4 PM

Assault–500 block W 20th St, Hays; 4:11 PM

Drug Offenses–500 block Pine St, Hays; 5:31 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–100 block W 6th St, Hays; 5:35 PM; 5:46 PM

Theft (general)–2700 block Colonial St, Hays; 7:53 PM

Shoplifting–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 8:30 PM; 8:45 PM