HPD Activity Log Dec. 21-Dec. 22

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 traffic stops and 12 animal calls Tue., Dec. 20, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Underage Possession of CMB/LIQ–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 1:57 AM
Aircraft Incidents (All)–3900 block E 8th St, Hays; 2:13 AM
Animal At Large–22nd St and Marshall Rd, Hays; 7:25 AM
MV Accident-Private Property–200 block W 29th St, Hays; 7:50 AM
Drug Offenses—1200 block Steven Dr, Hays; 9:17 AM
Animal Bite Investigation–2500 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 9:30 AM
Criminal Damage to Property–3700 block Thunderbird Dr, Hays; 12/19 9 PM; 9:15 PM
Animal At Large–2500 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 10:29 AM
Lost Animals ONLY–1700 block Sunset Trl, Hays; 11:46 AM
MV Accident-Private Property–700 block E 8th St, Hays; 11:47 AM
Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 11:51 AM
Lost Animals ONLY–200 block E 19th St, Hays; 11:51 AM
Identity Theft–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 12/19 12:54 PM
Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 1:11 PM
Criminal Damage to Property–2400 block Vine St, Hays; 8 AM; 1 PM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 12/15
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11/21 8 AM
Dead Animal Call–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:44 PM
Unwanted Person–1300 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 1 PM; 2:09 PM
Harassment (All Other)–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 2:25 PM
Theft of Vehicle–1100 block Vine St, Hays; 3:19 PM; 3:21 PM
Animal At Large–500 block W 20th St, Hays; 3:27 PM
Suicide–2500 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 4:40 PM; 4:45 PM
Drug Offenses–300 block W 9th St, Hays; 4:52 PM; 5:18 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 5:28 PM; 5:35 PM
Animal At Large–3700 block Autumn Ln, Hays; 5:44 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–13th and Fort St, Hays; 8:48 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 20 traffic stops and 12 animal calls Wed., Dec. 21, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Assist – Other (not MV)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:15 AM
Found/Lost Property–4000 block Gen Hays Rd, Hays; 8:17 AM
Burglary/business–600 block E 11th St, Hays; 12/20 5 PM; 12/21 9 AM
Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 9:39 AM
Harassment, Telephone/FAX–2700 block Hall St, Hays; 10:55 AM
MV Accident-Private Property–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:23 AM
Dead Animal Call–11th and Elm St, Hays; 11:26 AM
Stalking–400 block Oak St, Hays; 2:51 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–700 block E 6th St, Hays; 3:16 PM
Lost Animals ONLY–3300 block Thunderbird Dr, Hays; 4 PM
Assault–500 block W 20th St, Hays; 4:11 PM
Drug Offenses–500 block Pine St, Hays; 5:31 PM
Driving While Suspended/Revoked–100 block W 6th St, Hays; 5:35 PM; 5:46 PM
Theft (general)–2700 block Colonial St, Hays; 7:53 PM
Shoplifting–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 8:30 PM; 8:45 PM