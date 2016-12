GOVE COUNTY – A Gove County woman was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Una Richmeier, 53, Quinter, was southbound on Castlerock Road twelve miles north of Quinter.

The driver lost control of the pickup as it struck a patch of ice and rolled into the ditch.

Richmeier was transported to Gove County Medical Center.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.