FHSU CSD Department receives fiberoptic endoscopic equipment, training

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders was able to purchase portable Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) equipment thanks to a Kansas Masonic Foundation grant awarded at the end of the spring 2016 semester.

Carolina Speech Pathology, Apex, N.C., recently conducted a FEES training course on FHSU’s campus for three communication sciences and disorders faculty, five graduate students, one undergraduate student and one practicing speech language pathologist.

The department has also recently signed a contract with Mobile FEES LLC, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

“This company contracts with many skilled nursing facilities in central and eastern Kansas to provide this service to their residents,” said Jacque Jacobs, program specialist in the department.

Jacobs said this will extend the services the department is able to offer in the area of speech-language pathology (SLP).

“With this new partnership with the department at FHSU, SLP faculty along with SLP graduate students will now be able to offer this service to skilled nursing facilities in western Kansas,” she said.