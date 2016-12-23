FHSU Commencement 2017 combines graduate, undergrad ceremonies to rescind earlier schedule

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Commencement 2017 at Fort Hays State University has been revised. Master’s and education specialist graduates will be recognized in the same commencement ceremonies as undergraduate students from the same colleges.

For a third year, FHSU Commencement will be two events. Students earning graduate and undergraduate degrees from the Peter and Pamela Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics and the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Graduates from three colleges will be recognized in ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in Gross Coliseum: the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship, the College of Education, and the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

This change rescinds a change in the Commencement schedule announced in November.

The Commencement schedule is on the Web at https://www.fhsu.edu/commencement/.