CLINKSCALES: The memories of Christmas

Christmas is my favorite holiday – since I was a child. It has never been about the gifts, but about the excitement and joy in the air, family gatherings, and the religious significance – all in one holiday!

When I was young, my parents would load up my sister (Rhonda) and I, pack the car full of clothes and gifts, and trek the however many miles to my grandparent’s home in Fort Worth, Texas. Though we lived in various places, the trip was never less than six hours. It was a long trip for two little kids, and only increased the anticipation.

My grandparents (my Mom’s parents), lived in Fort Worth, Texas. There was a bend in the road to their home. Rhonda and I would realize we were getting close, and would begin leaning over the front seat to catch the view of my grandparent’s home. Always, no matter how late in the night, it would be fully lit with Christmas lights in the yard and on the house. In the center of the picture window, there was always a huge Christmas tree, beckoning us home. It was adorned with corny ornaments accumulated over the years. On top of the tree was the same angel.

When we entered the house, my grandmother’s cooking efforts were obvious – pecan pie, German chocolate cake, and macaroni and cheese, as well as other delicacies.

We would then be smothered by kisses and hugs from my grandparents. My grandmother would gush over how “pretty” we were; my grandfather would exclaim he could hardly recognize us, we had grown so much.

The next few days were wonderful. We usually opened our gifts Christmas Eve. Many times, it was quite late before we did. My grandfather was Assistant Chief of Police. He always agreed to work the late shift, so the younger police officers could be with their young children. It was always exciting and remarkable when my 6’2” grandfather finally came home on Christmas Eve, dressed so properly in his police uniform, so striking and so handsome.

Christmas Day was always best. Dinner was always roasted turkey, cornbread dressing (I have the recipe), cranberry sauce, rolls, mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, and of course, giblet gravy – followed by pecan and chocolate pies.

It was the warmth of that dinner table that was the most special. Stories were told to catch up events in each other’s lives; stories were told of the past; stories were told of our history.

As a child, I absorbed it all.

My children have been fortunate. As my family members have passed away, my wife’s family took up the holiday tradition. My children have enjoyed the amazement of Christmas, just like I did. Each year it begins with a special Christmas service at the Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church, capped with a candle lit singing of Silent Night – an event that still gives me goosebumps, even after all these years.

At Christmas, I have this rush of emotions, especially about those that were with us last Christmas or other Christmas’ past, but are not now. I am also thankful for those who are still with us and the special opportunity we have to be together.

My wish for all of you is that you look around at who you have, appreciate your opportunities, appreciate the gifts the Good Lord has given you, and think of your family and all of your special friendships.

Merry Christmas from all of us at Clinkscales Elder Law Practice. Thank you for warming our hearts.

