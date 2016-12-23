2 suspects wanted for triple murder face extradition from Kansas

GEARY COUNTY -The two suspects arrested in connection with a triple slaying and pawn shop burglaries in Mississippi could face extradition back to that state.

Jamison Townsend and Joshua Garcia were arrested following a chase in southeast Geary County early Wednesday morning.

Both are charged in arrest warrants in Mississippi with three counts of capital murder.

If the proper paperwork arrives, extradition of the suspects will be sought to send them back to Mississippi, according to Geary County Attorney Steve Opat.

“We’ll charge them here with the offenses that they committed here. If they’re wanted for a triple homicide as is alleged then we’ll proceed accordingly and work out all the details with the demanding jurisdiction, which would be the state of Mississippi.”

Garcia and Townsend remain in the Geary County Detention Center and are scheduled a fugitive from justice hearing in Geary County District Court on December 29.