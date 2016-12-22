TMP alum, former Hays broadcaster featured in 435 Kansas City’s magazine

TMP-MARIAN

Paul Camarata, a 1978 graduate of Thomas More Prep High School in Hays, is featured on the latest 435 Magazine. The locally-owned 435 Magazine in Kansas City strives to create an informative monthly magazine that serves as the local authority on all that is so great about the Midwestern metro it serves.

Camarata also maintains the podcast and website, saintcast.org.

From saintcast.org:

“Dr. Paul Camarata is the producer of The SaintCast.

Using his past experience as a broadcaster (including KAYS-TV and Radio in Hays), educated in western Kansas by the Capuchin Franciscans, and with a love for the stories of the Saints, he has answered Blessed Pope John Paul’s call for the new evangelization by putting together a series of podcasts whose aim is to help others learn of the lives of these holy men and women, who have lived lives of heroic virtue.

With profiles of these holy heroes, interviews, and through ‘soundseeing’ tours, Camarata takes the listener from the catacombs of Rome, to the Areopagus Hill in Athens, to San Giovanni Rotondo, and to churches and holy places frequented by the saints all over the world. Taking a light-hearted approach to recounting these stories, he helps bring stories of the saints alive in our daily lives, in a format that is both informative and entertaining. The SaintCast pledges complete fidelity to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church.

Camarata lives in the Kansas City metropolitan area, is married over 25 years to a true saint, with three wonderful children. When he’s not podcasting, he practices neurological surgery.

Suggestions, comments, and emails are always welcome, as is voice feedback at +1.312.235.2278.”