UPDATE Semi hits pole in Hays, causes short-lived power outage in Vine corridor

Much of the Vine Street corridor was in the dark for a short time after an outage just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The outage affected approximately 1,500 customers, according to Midwest Energy’s outage viewer, but was short-lived, with all but a handful back in service in a few minutes.

According to Midwest Energy spokesman Mike Morley, a semi struck a pole at Centennial and General Hays, causing the outage.

