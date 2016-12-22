Partly sunny Thursday, chance for rain overnight



Today Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of rain before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and 11pm, then patchy snow and freezing drizzle after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Patchy freezing drizzle before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 21. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday NightA 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Christmas DayA chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.