Hays man unites classic car with its original owner

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT & COOPER SLOUGH

Hays Post

While on a trip in Colorado, Merle Loewen, Ellinwood, purchased a scale-model car, at his wife’s urging, for his desk. The model is a red and white 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, a car Loewen and his wife owned brand new in 1957 — and a car he last saw in 1967 and never thought he would see again.

But that all changed earlier this year when he was contacted by Chris Miller, owner of Auto Tech in Hays, who told him he had the classic 1957 Chevrolet and it has been in Hays for 15 years, just 75 miles away.

In 2001, Chris Miller purchased the classic from a car collector in Wichita. Miller is only the third owner in the car’s history.

The car is an all-original red and white 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air two-door hardtop. According to Miller, the engine and transmission have been rebuilt but everything except the tires are still original, just like it came from the factory in 1957.

Miller said it is rare to find classic cars in this good of shape. It won the “Best Original Award” at a car show in Hays this year.

He began searching through the car and found an original warranty sheet in the glove compartment with the original owners’ names on it — “Merle and Betty Loewen.”

“I got me thinking,” Miller said. “I wonder if he’s still around.”

Over the years, Miller would search the internet on occasion for Loewen but was never able find anything — until January of this year, when Miller found the obituary for Betty Loewen. Loewen had passed away from cancer in December 2015.

Miller reached out the Loewen’s son and, a short time later, Loewen called Miller and they talked for almost an hour. Miller said Loewen expressed interested in seeing that car again, so they were able to set up a meeting for this month.

On a cold December day last week, Loewen and a friend, Dennis Carson, also of Ellinwood, made the trip to Hays to see the car Miller calls a “true survivor.”

Miller had Loewen help him remove the car cover in the garage at Auto Tech, 600 Vine, and he immediately remembered the two identical dents on the top of the cars tail fins left by a garage door that fell on the car one morning at their home in Topeka.

Loewen, who worked as a teacher for more than three decades, said they purchased the car new in 1957. The car came straight from the factory and was delivered April 4, 1957, according to the warranty sheet.

While looking over the car, Loewen also recalled taking the car on a road trip with his family and driving to the A&W in Topeka. They had seat belts – which were not a standard option – installed to make it safer for the kids to ride in. The seat belts were removed by the second owner, who Miller called a “purist.” But the anchors are still there.

Loewen said his family lived in Topeka while he attended Washburn and also lived in Emporia, where Merle taught at Emporia State University, and in the Wichita area.

In 1967, the car had nearly 80,000 miles on it and they decided to sell it to a man in Wichita — a decision Miller said he regrets.

“It wasn’t until later you discovered what an interesting vehicle you had,” he said.

Loewen said after paying $3,000 for the car when it was new, he sold it for $400 or $500.

“Well, it was good for Howard anyway,” Miller said with a laugh, “because he’s the one who got the big check.”

According to Miller, the car has 96,763 miles on it now.

Miller told Loewen and Carson to climb in as they went for a drive around Hays, much to all three’s delight as they smiled from ear to ear.

On multiple occasions when seeing the excitement on Loewen’s face, Miller said, “I’m having just as much fun as you are.”

Following their ride around town, Loewen got a chance to sit behind the wheel of the car for the first time in 50 years. Loewen said with smile, “50 years,” as he placed his hands on the steering wheel.

Miller said this is definitely a rare story; one where an original owner is reunited with the car. He said it may happen after 30 years, “but not 60.”

The two men said they hope reconnect again and might drive it in a local parade in the future.