Ellis Co. Attorney responds to Blue Sky Acres petition

Ellis County attorney Tom Drees has responded to the lawsuit that was filed in Ellis Co. District Court late Tuesday afternoon by Mary Alice Unrein, the developer of the proposed subdivision Blue Sky Acres south of Hays.

“The petition has been filed, and the petition will be served at court,” said Drees Thursday morning. “Once the petition has been served we will review the petition, file with the court, and proceed from there.”

In November, the Ellis County Commission failed to approve a final plat of the subdivision on a 1-1 vote, with Marcy McClelland dissenting. She cited concerns over groundwater contamination.

