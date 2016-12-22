Do you remember? 27 years ago in Hays it was -25°. Brr.

By BECKY KISER

It was warmer than usual in Hays yesterday.

According to official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center, Wednesday’s high in Hays was 53°. The record high for Dec. 22 in Hays was 74° set back in 1933.

The overnight low was 21°, considerably warmer than the record low for Dec. 22. That was a bone-chilling -25°, set not so long ago, in 1989.

The official weather guy at the ag research center, Joe Becker, probably speaks for all of us. “Hope we don’t ever break that record!”

According to the National Weather Service in Goodland, the cold temps were record-setting throughout the Tri-State area–northwest Kansas, eastcentral Colorado and southwest Nebraska.

“In 1989, (Dec. 22) was one of the coldest days on record in the Tri-State area. Yuma, Colorado reached 33 degrees below zero; Colby-32 below, Goodland–27 below, and Hill City–26 below. These temperatures were the coldest ever recorded at each location.”

Today’s weather forecast for Hays is cooler than Wednesday, with a chance of rain tonight.