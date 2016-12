On Saturday, Dec. 24, Celebration Community Church will be hosting three Christmas Eve Services at 3pm, 4:30pm and 6pm.

All are welcome to experience joyful Christmas music, an encouraging time for kids, inspiring videos and a message of hope about Peace on Earth. There will also be a photo shoot set for you to take a family Christmas picture.

Because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, there will be no services on Sunday morning.

For more information, visit celebratejesus.org.