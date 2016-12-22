🎥 Interim Ellis pastor gives back with her gift of song

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Allie Smith isn’t always ringing that familiar bell when she volunteers at the Salvation Army Red Kettle during the Christmas season.

Thursday morning, she was outside the entrance of the west Dillons store, 517 W. 27th, wearing her sled dog hat, which was drawing some of the attention and comments.

It was her strong alto voice singing Christmas carols acapella, however, that drew in many of the early morning grocery shoppers who stopped to make a donation and ask “where’s your bell?”

“I don’t have my bell. I’m just singing,” Smith replied with a big smile and nod of appreciation to the donors. “One time a young lady brought me a hot chocolate.”

The interim pastor of St. John’s church north of Ellis has been singing most of her life.

“I grew up with my mom and me singing Christmas carols together,” she said, showing a long list of holiday songs she has memorized.

Smith has been volunteering Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon during the holidays. The Salvation Army Red Kettle collections in Hays began Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24 and will continue through Christmas eve, Dec. 24.

“It’s just my way of giving back,” she said, and then launched into another Christmas tune.