Ronny Joe Mayberry, 55, of Russell, Kansas passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at his home in Russell.

Ronny was born June 19, 1961 in Borger, Texas, the son of Jerry and Alta (Golden) Mayberry. At a young age his family moved to Russell. He grew up and attended schools in Russell.

Ronny started working in the oil patch at a young age. He started out working on pulling units and eventually became a transport driver. He also was an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed the open road especially on his motorcycle. He enjoyed Harleys, cars and trucks, and working on them. When he was younger he enjoyed hunting. Later in life his love was his grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Surviving family include his daughter, Jewel Mayberry of Russell, Kansas; two sons, Jason Mayberry (Brittney) of Russell, Kansas and Ronny Austin Mayberry of Hays, Kansas; step parents, Kenny and Doris Blanke of Russell, Kansas; brothers, Jerry Terral Mayberry of Ceiling, Oklahoma, and Terral Mayberry of Borger, Texas, Haley Mayberry of Borger, Texas; step brothers, David Blanke and Gene Blanke; step sisters, Heidie Blanke and Star Blanke; and fourteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Rick Mayberry and Jerry Don Mayberry.

A Gathering Celebrating Ronny’s Life will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2016, from 6:00 PM to 7 PM at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. A Memorial has been established as the Ronny Mayberry Memorial Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.