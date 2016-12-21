Preston Allen Barnett, 28, died Dec. 19, 2016, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. Born March 7, 1988 at Great Bend, he was the son of Craig, Sr. and Betty Lou (Elson) Barnett. A Great Bend resident, Mr. Barnett was a caregiver for Pathways ResCare. He enjoyed fishing, video games, barbeques and being with his family.

Mr. Barnett was a member of River of Life Foursquare Gospel Church of Great Bend.

Survivors include two sons, Grant Barnett and Connor Barnett, both of Great Bend; one daughter, Natasha Barnett of Great Bend; significant other, Amber Greene; two sisters, Heather Crites and husband Justin of Great Bend, and Charley and husband Shannon Maughlin of Dighton; three brothers, Craig Barnett, Jr. and wife Trish and Cecil Barnett and wife Mary, both of Kingman, and Hunter Barnett of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Memorial service will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with the Preston Barnett Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.