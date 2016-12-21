Police make arrest Tuesday after theft of truck, trailer in Hays

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Hays law enforcement authorities made an arrest in a Tuesday afternoon theft of a truck and trailer.

The theft occurred in the 1100 block of Vine in Hays. According to reports, the suspect took the pickup and a trailer, which was hauling a Bobcat utility vehicle, from the parking lot of United Rentals.

According to Hays Police Lt. Tim Greenwood of the Hays Police Department, the authorities reached out to surrounding areas for help finding the stolen truck.

The vehicle was later found in Rush County by using the pickup’s GPS technology, and an arrest was made late Tuesday. The truck, trailer and utility vehicle all were recovered unharmed.

The identity of the person arrested has not yet been released.