Midwest Energy is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the break-in and the of items from Midwest Energy’s Hays Service Center, 600 E. 11th, between 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and 9 a.m. Dec. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1011.